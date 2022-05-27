Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, will participate virtually in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will take place on May 27, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported today.

The press release adds that the Council is the body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), formed by the Heads of Government of the Member States, which ensures the implementation and control of the Union Treaty, international treaties within this organization and the decisions of the Supreme Council.

The block was created in 2015 and has among its priorities the promotion of the free circulation of goods, services, capital and work.

Cuba participated for the first time in this type of event on December 11, 2020, when it was granted observer status, and since then it has participated in four sessions of the Council.

Díaz-Canel ratified his country’s commitment to promoting trade and cooperation ties with the EAEU and its member states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.