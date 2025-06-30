Cuba will host International Convention on Environment and Development

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will host the 15th International Conference on Environmental and Development Issues, which will take place from July 1st to 5th at the Havana Convention Center.

Approximately 700 Cuban experts and over 70 international guests will participate in the event, coming from Argentina, Canada, Chile, Spain, the United States, Haiti, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, and Suriname.

The event is organized by the Environmental Agency of the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology, and the Environment, in collaboration with other entities and organizations.

It brings researchers, government officials, educators, managers, entrepreneurs, professionals, manufacturers, and industry representatives together, driven by their commitment to the planet’s sustainability.

The Convention includes congresses on environmental education and management, protected areas, climate change, disaster risk, and environmental laws.

The program also comprises a colloquium on transportation and the environment, an international meeting of foundations and civil society organizations, a symposium for young people to discuss ways to create a healthy and inclusive environment, and a panel discussion featuring women in science and the environment.

This edition of the Convention will also include a fair of technologies, projects, and environmental experiences. (Source: Prensa Latina)