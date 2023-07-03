Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, stressed that the XIV International Convention on Environment and Development, which gets underway on Monday in Havana, contributes to cooperation on sustainable practices, inclusive economic growth and environmental protection. The president said on Twitter […]

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, stressed that the XIV International Convention on Environment and Development, which gets underway on Monday in Havana, contributes to cooperation on sustainable practices, inclusive economic growth and environmental protection.

The president said on Twitter that the event, to be held at the Havana Convention Palace until July 7, is an extraordinary opportunity for the future.

Díaz-Canel also welcomed the participation of the High Authorities of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of member countries of the Group of 77 and China (G-77+China), which in this edition will be part of the exchange, in view of the fact that Cuba holds the pro tempore presidency of that coordination mechanism.

He stressed that the representatives of the States of the Group are attending to discuss science, technology and innovation in favor of the climate, the environment and as a boost to sustainable development.

According to the invitation to the event, this edition will promote the exchange between countries, experiences, sustainable practices, knowledge transfer, sustained and inclusive economic growth, participatory social development, environmental protection and human dignity.

Within the scope of the Convention, there will be meetings such as a Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Environment and Science, the Symposium “Young People with Environmental Science, for sustainable development”, and a panel of Women in Science and Environment.

Cuba’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment reported today on Twitter that some 1,200 nationals and 200 foreigners from some 20 countries will attend the event.