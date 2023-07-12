Havana, Cuba.- The 19th International Computer Science Convention and Fair will take place from March 18 to 22, 2024 in Havana, announced today the Minister of Communications (Mincom), Mayra Arevich. Under the motto For a digital society, the meeting will have as venues the Havana Convention Center and the Pabexpo Fairgrounds, where projects, technologies, resources, […]

Havana, Cuba.- The 19th International Computer Science Convention and Fair will take place from March 18 to 22, 2024 in Havana, announced today the Minister of Communications (Mincom), Mayra Arevich.

Under the motto For a digital society, the meeting will have as venues the Havana Convention Center and the Pabexpo Fairgrounds, where projects, technologies, resources, and products and services will be exhibited.

The appointment will be a propitious space to socialize the results based on research, innovation and collective development. In addition, it will highlight the importance, use and capabilities provided by Information and Communication Technologies in the transition to a digital society with the necessary learning for citizens to take advantage of its benefits.

The first edition was held in the Cuban capital in 1988. This convention takes place every two years to promote exchange among hundreds of professionals and businessmen from the telecommunications, information technology and information and communication sectors at the national and international level.

Informática 2024 is organized by the Mincom, the Business Group of Informatics and Communications, and the Union of Informaticians of Cuba.