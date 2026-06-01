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Signatures, cultural expressions, and statements of support marked the “Yes for Cuba” day of solidarity with the Caribbean nation in Zimbabwe, amidst unanimous calls for the lifting of the blockade and opposition to a potential US military aggression.

Nearly 200 graduates from the Caribbean nation, members of the Friendship Association (Zicufa), health and education workers, representatives of government, university, youth, and academic institutions, and Cuban residents attended the event at the diplomatic headquarters with the firm purpose of reiterating that the island is not alone.

Joining the global campaign of signatures in support of Havana amid Washington’s threats of armed intervention, Zimbabweans made it clear to Ambassador Susellys Pérez that they were part of the world’s overwhelming outcry in defense of sovereignty and independence.

Actor Cadric asked the audience to place their hand on their heart before launching into a profound and vibrant monologue detailing how the inhumane US blockade affects every aspect of life, while young Michelle led the crowd in singing the well-known Guajira Guantanamera.

The ambassador was overcome with emotion, expressing her gratitude for the solidarity shown by those present and providing a detailed update on the difficult situation surrounding the Caribbean island, following the US administration’s executive orders, the severe effects of the energy blockade, and the determination to defend the homeland to the very end.

According to Zicufa Secretary General Ernest Nyatanga, the time had come to demonstrate their commitment to helping their adopted homeland, which welcomed them and trained them as professionals, sharing everything as always.

Former Minister of Education and former representative of Zimbabwean students on the island, Lazarus Dokora, recalled Cuba’s greatness and humanist vocation in providing professional training to thousands of students from this African nation, a commitment that continues to this day.

Cuban resident María Mhere evoked with profound patriotism the gratitude of her homeland’s children and reaffirmed their will to defend it with their characteristic courage.

Likewise, Dr. María Eugenia García, head of the XIV Medical Brigade, recalled the uninterrupted presence of medical contingents in this African country for 40 years, as an expression of solidarity.

The commitment of Zimbabweans and Cubans, in the centennial year of the historic leader Fidel Castro, was further solidified with other expressions of solidarity, culture, and faith.