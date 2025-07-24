Share

Madrid, Spain.- The State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC) in Spain on Wednesday marked the 72nd anniversary of the events that made July 26th the Day of National Rebellion on the island.

The attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks marked the path to the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, after overthrowing the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista.

The MESC, which brings together more than 60 groups in the Spanish state, issued a statement reaffirming its unwavering support for the Cuban Revolution, while reiterating its condemnation of the blockade maintained by the United States against the largest of the Antilles.

Cubainformación devoted extensive attention to the event and, in particular, to the MESC’s article, in which it argued that the July 26, 1953, coup led by Fidel Castro, marked the beginning of a struggle that continues today against the “aggressions of imperialism.”

It noted that the economic, commercial, and financial siege imposed by the US has been intensified with more than 240 additional coercive measures in recent years. “The Cuban Revolution is a beacon of hope for the peoples who resist neoliberalism,” the statement emphasized.

Elsewhere in the text, the MESC also demanded Cuba’s removal from the arbitrary list of “countries sponsoring terrorism,” drawn up by Washington as a tool of political blackmail.

“Cuba is not and has never been a terrorist country. Quite the contrary, it has been the victim of terrorist attacks organized on US soil with the complicity and even funding of various US governments,” it stated.

Along these lines, he praised the example of the Caribbean island’s internationalist solidarity, including, among many others, bringing specialized doctors to Europe during the worst of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Today more than ever, the example of Moncada lives on in every achievement of the Cuban people, in their defense of sovereignty, in their commitment to social justice, in their fight for a better world,” the Ministry of Social Security (MESC) added.

“From the Spanish State, those of us who make up the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba reiterate our unwavering commitment to the Revolution.

We will be in the streets, on social media, and in every possible space denouncing the attacks against Cuba and defending its right to shape its own destiny without interference,” he concluded.