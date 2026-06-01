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Salvador Valdés Mesa, member of the Political Bureau and Vice President of Cuba, held a meeting this Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan, with Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus, prior to the start of the sessions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cubaminrex.

During the exchange, Valdés Mesa expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to speak and explained the negative impact of the tightening of the United States’ economic, commercial, and financial blockade on the Cuban economy and society, as well as the restrictions on fuel imports.

Lukashenko reaffirmed his government’s support for Cuba in this context and assured that Belarus will continue to honor the trade agreements and bilateral contracts signed between the two nations.

In June 2025, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez paid an official visit to Minsk, where both sides signed agreements and assessed the state of bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, industry, and biotechnology.