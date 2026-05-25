Share

The Chinese Ambassador to Cuba, Hua Xin, announced that the island nation will receive a new humanitarian aid package in response to the economic blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

“Today, we delivered 15,000 tons of rice, the first batch of the 60,000-ton emergency aid donation project to Cuba, which demonstrates, once again, the fraternity and solidarity between China and Cuba,” wrote a spokesperson on their Twitter account.

Cuba’s Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Díaz, specified that the 15,000 tons of rice will be distributed throughout the country, benefiting the Cuban population of 9.6 million people, as well as educational and healthcare institutions.

As a show of support during the tightening of the blockade imposed by Washington, the Asian country had already sent shipments of rice to the island. Beijing also urged the United States to cease its increasing pressure against the country.

“China urges the United States to immediately cease the blockade and sanctions against Cuba, as well as any form of coercion or pressure,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. “We will continue to provide assistance to Cuba to the best of our ability and in our own way,” she added.

Last March, Cuba received a new shipment of rice from China, consisting of 15,600 tons.

Chinese President Xi Jinping approved aid to Cuba in January, including 60,000 tons of rice and $80 million in economic support. In 2024, China had already granted the island another $100 million in aid.