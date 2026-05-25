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Cuba pays tribute on Monday to Africa Day, an event that commemorates the 1963 meeting in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, where 32 continental leaders established the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union.

The commemoration takes on special significance on the island due to the deep historical and cultural ties that unite both regions.

As part of the activities, a floral offering was made at the Park of African Heroes in Havana, a space that symbolizes gratitude toward those ancestors who fought for the liberation of the continent.

The brotherhood between Cuba and Africa was forged in the anti-colonial struggle. For almost three decades, some 380,000 Cubans fought in defense of the sovereignty and integrity of several African countries, where more than 2,000 lost their lives.

Thousands of Cuban nationals have provided services in public health, education, sports, and other areas of social development.

In turn, more than 31,000 Africans have graduated from Cuban universities, strengthening the exchange of knowledge and skills.

Africa Day, also known as African Freedom Day, is celebrated annually on May 25 to raise awareness of the challenges still faced by the nations of the continent.

The date also serves to recognize the socioeconomic progress achieved, including the processes of liberation from colonialism and the development of independent projects.