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Havana, Cuba.- Oscar Silvera, President of Cuba’s People’s Supreme Court, stated that court houses have imposed prison sentences ranging from nine to 20 years on individuals convicted of sabotage against the electrical power system.

In a message posted on the social network X, the official emphasized that the judicial rulings comply with due process requirements and show the seriousnes of the crime.

Cuban authorities initiated over 460 criminal investigations between 2025 and the first half of 2026 regarding attacks on electrical infrastructure.

According to the newspaper *Granma*, the theft of dielectric oil from transformers is the most common practice—an act classified as sabotage against electrical system components due to its impact on the economy, national security, and public order.

More than 300 reports of this crime have been filed across all provinces, with the highest incidence in Matanzas, Ciego de Avila, Mayabeque, Santiago de Cuba, and Artemisa.

The Cuban Penal Code stipulates penalties for sabotage ranging from seven to 30 years in prison, life imprisonment, or the death penalty. The stolen oil is sold on the informal market as fuel, among other illicit uses.

The Attorney General’s Office ordered pre-trial detention for 87 percent of the accused and requested severe sentences.