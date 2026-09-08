Voices against the U.S. blockade of Cuba resonate in Uruguay

Share

The Convention of the Federation of University Students of Uruguay (FEUU) and the Council of Ministers of the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) were forums where the denunciation of the blockade against Cuba resonated in Montevideo.

This week, the FEUU Convention, the highest body that brings together around one hundred delegates of that organization, expressed its solidarity with the besieged Caribbean island and condemned the US embargo.

The statement was emphatic in its rejection of the unilateral and extraterritorial blockade policy that Washington has exercised against Cuba for more than six decades.

It states that it “flagrantly violates the UN Charter and International Law.”

It considers the losses caused to the island to be brutal. Between March 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025 alone, the blockade caused material losses estimated at $7.556 billion, according to the student group at the University of the Republic.

At the same time, on September 2, Cuba denounced the human cost of the blockade and the coercive policies that hinder integration processes in Latin America.

This was stated by the representative of the Caribbean island, Ambassador Lissett Pérez, before the 20th Council of Foreign Ministers of ALADI, which unanimously approved the appointment of Bolivian economist and professor Adhemar Guzmán as the new Secretary General.

“How can a framework for integration be sustainable given the impact of unilateral, arbitrary, discriminatory, and unjustified coercive measures that include tariff increases and protectionist barriers?” the Cuban diplomat questioned.

He mentioned the need for responses to the extraterritorial sanctions that paralyze transactions, impose a lack of banking channels, and prevent payments to and from the island, potentially affecting companies in the region.

In his remarks, he denounced the oil blockade against his country, which directly impacts the basic services of the Caribbean nation.

The blockade limits the transport of medical emergencies, generates a severe shortage of food and medicine, and subjects families to exhausting, constant stress, exacerbated by continuous power outages and the daily deprivations that stifle the lives of our people, he stated.

He emphasized that an impact of this magnitude “contravenes the noblest purpose we all share at ALADI, which is for trade to be an effective tool for social development, stability, and the well-being of our people.”