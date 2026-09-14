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Vatican City, Italy.- The Cuban Ambassador to the Holy See, Leyde Rodriguez, highlighted the positive relations between the two states, which have lasted for more than 90 years, during a visit to the President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, Sister Raffaella Petrini.

During the meeting, the diplomat expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and his interest in strengthening these ties during his mission as Cuba’s representative to the Holy See.

Rodriguez stated that his country highly values ??the pronouncements and efforts of Pope Leo XIV for peace, dialogue, and the resolution of international conflicts, which cause death and destruction in many countries.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance that the Cuban government places on peace, stability, and the economic development of his country, which has been severely affected by the intensification of unilateral economic measures imposed by the United States, which also maintains constant threats of direct military aggression against the Caribbean island.

The President of the Governorate of the Holy See briefed the Cuban Ambassador on the services, museums, projects, and activities of Vatican City for the accredited diplomatic corps, which were received with interest, according to Rodriguez.