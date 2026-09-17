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Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, announced during a visit to Radio Rebelde in Havana, the upcoming launch of the program “Criterio comPartido,” which he will co-host with journalist Bárbara Betancourt.

According to a statement released today by the Cuban Presidency, the Head of State specified that the program will be a forum for discussing the country’s problems, “but also the progress made amidst the fierce imperial blockade.”

Díaz-Canel commented that the program will feature compatriots who inspire and impress with their work; they give meaning to the “Yes, we can” slogan, he emphasized.

On Facebook, Radio Rebelde reported that the president arrived at their studios around 7:00 a.m., where he learned about the radio station’s production routines and spoke with the staff of the magazine Haciendo Radio.