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Carlos Fernández de Cossío, Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister, has denounced on his Facebook profile the statements of the U.S. secretary of state, who reiterated that he will continue to apply maximum economic pressure against the island, even if this provokes a humanitarian crisis that would be perceived as a threat 90 miles from U.S. territory and justify military aggression.

“We must listen carefully to what the U.S. Secretary of State says and repeats. According to him, they will continue to apply maximum economic pressure against Cuba. If this provokes a humanitarian crisis, they will consider it a threat 90 miles from the U.S., and the president would opt for military aggression,” Fernández de Cossío wrote in his message.

Previously, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, denounced in another message on his profile on the same social network that this U.S. official is repeating a mendacious script and attempting to blame the Cuban government for the damage caused by Washington’s policy toward the island.

“The secretary of state is repeating his mendacious script and trying to blame the Cuban government for the ruthless damage the U.S. government is inflicting on the Cuban people.”

The Cuban foreign minister added that the American diplomat is acting as a spokesperson for corrupt and vindictive interests concentrated in South Florida, which do not represent the feelings of the majority of the American people or the Cubans who reside there.

Bruno Rodríguez pointed out that the official is talking about $100 million in aid, which Cuba has not rejected, but whose cynicism is evident given the devastating effect of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade, and the energy embargo.

The minister recalled that the secretary of state used May 20th, the date that marked the beginning of a neocolonial period in Cuba under the Platt Amendment, to suggest that the island return to that dependent status.

“Neocolonial Cuba and the Platt Amendment are the past. The present and the future are independence and sovereignty,” Bruno Rodríguez stated in his publication.