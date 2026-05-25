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Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, expressed his gratitude this Sunday for the 15,000 tons of rice sent by the people, Party, and Government of China, received at the Port of Havana.

The president wrote on his Facebook profile: “In the spirit of the firm political will to jointly build the Cuba-China Community of Shared Future, we received with deep gratitude 15,000 tons of rice sent by the people, Party, and Government of China.”

He specified that the shipment constitutes the beginning of a new donation totaling 60,000 tons, which will arrive in the country gradually in the coming months.

The head of state emphasized that “this noble gesture of solidarity will reach millions of consumers throughout all the provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, as well as our health and education institutions.”

Díaz-Canel highlighted that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Cuba and China are strengthening at this crucial time, and reaffirmed that “Cuba is not alone.”

This donation falls within the framework of the bilateral relations that both countries have consolidated in recent decades, with an emphasis on economic and social cooperation.