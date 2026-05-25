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The Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations participated in an event held in Harlem, New York, to commemorate African Liberation Month, dedicated to highlighting the historical struggles of African peoples and their legacy of resistance and dignity, the institution reported via its Facebook page.

During the meeting, held this Saturday, Yuri A. Gala López, Cuban ambassador to the UN, recalled Cuba’s historical cooperation with countries in Africa and the Caribbean, based on principles of brotherhood, mutual respect, and solidarity in sectors such as health, education, and human resource development.

The diplomat reiterated Cuba’s condemnation of the hostile policy and economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States government, as well as the recent escalation aimed at tightening the energy embargo against the Caribbean nation.

Gala López stated that these coercive measures violate international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and directly affect the well-being and development of the Cuban people.