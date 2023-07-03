Havana, Cuba.- Cuba promoted its tourism proposals and services, mainly as a health destination, while participating in the 11th Macao Travel Expo, in southern China, which closes today after promoting exchanges in the sector. In this edition, the exhibition was accompanied by the Cuba Unica campaign, which places the island’s inhabitants and values at the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba promoted its tourism proposals and services, mainly as a health destination, while participating in the 11th Macao Travel Expo, in southern China, which closes today after promoting exchanges in the sector.

In this edition, the exhibition was accompanied by the Cuba Unica campaign, which places the island’s inhabitants and values at the center of the attractions that distinguish tourism.

This promotional initiative made its official debut in China last May and has since been presented at commercial events in Guangzhou (south), Shanghai (east), and Beijing (north).

The Cuban representation considered the presence in the Macao event another opportunity to promote travel to its territory, provide an approach to the business portfolio associated with tourism, and disseminate the various products, destinations, and attractions of the sector.

In the context of their attendance, Cuban officials highlighted at different times the advantages of the health modality, exchanged with local authorities, and extended the invitation for the second International Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair, to be held next year in Havana.