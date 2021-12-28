Havana, Cuba.- Ahead of the 63rd anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday acknowledged Cubans´ resistance and creativity.

The Cuban president also described 2021 as a difficult year of learning and regrettable deaths.

However, he added, it has been a time where resistance, creativity and convictions have allowed us to overcome US attacks, the Cuban leader said.

The meeting also became a tribute and recognition to the efforts by the central Committee of the Communist Party.

In April 2021, during the 8th Congress of the Communist Party, the body debated on core issues including legislative development from proclamation of the new Constitution, cadre politics, ideological work and confrontation with subversion.