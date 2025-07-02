Share

Caracas, Venezuela.- The ALBA-TCP member states strongly condemned this Tuesday the strengthening of the U.S. government’s aggression and economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Republic of Cuba.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) denounced in a statement that this new aggression “aims to seriously affect all sectors of Cuban society.” It mentioned, among others, tourism, health, migration processes, cultural, academic, and scientific exchange, and access to technology.

The statement condemned the “intensification of the blockade and the imposition of regime change,” among other things, through the reactivation and updating of Presidential Memorandum Number Five, signed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

The real objective of the United States government is to seize Cuba and control its destiny, the ALBA-TCP statement emphasized.

The Bolivarian Alliance asserted that the way to achieve this “is to provoke the most severe shortages and maximum suffering for the Cuban population for the purpose of destabilization.”

The Latin American and Caribbean integration bloc condemned this criminal attack in the strongest possible terms and reaffirmed “its unwavering position of solidarity with the Cuban people and government in their legitimate defense of their independence, freedom, and self-determination.”

It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining international peace and security, promoting friendly relations among nations, and promoting the promotion of democratic values, the prohibition of the use or threat of use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.