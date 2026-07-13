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Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the victory of diplomacy at the United Nations, where the world again overwhelmingly called for an end to the US blockade against the island.

The president received Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez early Friday morning following the historic session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to the website of the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the report, at Havana’s José Martí International Airport, and accompanied by First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver, the head of state welcomed the head of Cuban diplomacy.

Díaz-Canel described the events of July 7 as “a highly significant victory amidst the difficult situation Cuba is experiencing” under the hostile policies of the U.S. government, which have intensified to unprecedented levels with the imposition of an energy embargo, secondary sanctions, and the threat of military aggression.

The report specifies that Díaz-Canel and Rodríguez discussed the details of that momentous day, in which 136 countries voted in favor of bringing the inhumane consequences of the blockade against an entire nation to the General Assembly for debate, while nine voted against it.

Once again, the truth of the Cuban people and the force of international law were felt in that forum, considered the principal deliberative and representative body of the UN, the statement emphasizes.

On his X account, the president, after receiving the foreign minister, stressed that the resounding victory in the UN General Assembly demonstrated the world’s overwhelming support for Cuba in its struggle against the genocidal blockade imposed by the United States government.