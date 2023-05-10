Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo Hernández, congratulated the people of the Russian Federation for the celebration this Tuesday of the 78th anniversary of the victory over fascism. The also member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Council of […]

The also member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Council of State recalled that the Soviets, together with the group of countries that made up the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, offered the lives of 27 million of their children to eradicate fascism and prevent it from taking over the world.

The parliamentary leader stressed that during the hard years of World War II, Soviet troops and their Eastern European allies were a determining and decisive force to put an end to the oppressive Nazi regime.

When celebrating another anniversary of Victory Day, Lazo Hernández urged not to forget or misrepresent what happened.