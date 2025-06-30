Share

Rome, Italy.- The 4th Festival of the National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (ANAIC) concluded on Sunday in the city of Cava dei Tirreni, in the southern province of Salerno, after three days of solidarity activities with that country.

This Sunday’s program was dedicated to the Cuban medical brigade providing aid to the people of the Calabria region, and will feature the participation of members of the group of doctors working in that southern Italian region, who will share their experiences, according to a statement.

A special guest at this celebration is the Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Gerardo Hernández, who arrived in Italy on June 23rd at the invitation of ANAIC, to carry out an extensive program in several cities across the country, which will run until Wednesday, July 9th.

Gerardo, who serves as the National Coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, a deputy, and a member of his country’s Council of State, will also be present at the Third International Meeting “Europe for Cuba,” to be held next week in the northern city of Venice.

The Anaic celebrations began on June 27th at the Convent of San Francisco and San Antonio in Salerno, with a lecture on Santería, between Catholicism and resistance, given by Cubans living in Italy, Ulises Mora and Irma Castillo, promoters of the Timbalaye cultural project.

Today, in addition to the session dedicated to the solidarity work of Cuban doctors in Calabrian hospitals, there was a debate, coordinated by the former president of Anaic, Irma Dioli, on the topic “Peace Beyond Wars.”

The jurist Michela Arpicale took part, along with Franco Dinelli, director of the Pax Christi Study Center, journalist Matteo Cosenza, and Italian diplomat Elena Basile.