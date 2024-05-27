National Ballet of Cuba will perform in Costa Rica in July

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) will perform in San José, Costa Rica, on July 27 and 28.

At the Melico Salazar Popular Theater, the classical dance group will offer the works Carmen Suite, the pas de deux The Corsair, and the premiere of Dionaea.

The BNC, founded on October 28, 1948 as the Alicia Alonso Ballet, is considered the pinnacle of the Cuban Ballet School, the result of the united work of Fernando, Alicia and Alberto Alonso.

These pioneers of the BNC founded the Alicia Alonso National Ballet Academy in 1950, the first of its kind in Cuba and the school of the new figures of local classical dance.