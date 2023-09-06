National Ballet of Cuba will perform in Santo Domingo on September 9

Havana, Cuba.- The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), under the direction of Viengsay Valdés, will offer a unique performance at the “Eduardo Brito” National Theater in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on September 9.

The company will present Swan Lake, in the renowned version by Alicia Alonso based on the original choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivánov, and music by Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky.

In the roles of Odette, Odile and Siegfried, will be Viengsay Valdés, Anette Delgado and Dani Hernández, respectively. Other important roles will be played by Jorge Guerra, as the Sorcerer, and Estefanía Hernández and Gabriela Druyet, as the two solo swans.

The presentation in Costa Rica of the dancer Yunior Palma, from the BNC, was also announced as a guest artist at the gala that the Russian Classical Ballet School of San José will offer on September 9, at the “Melico Salazar” National Theater.

Palma will perform Spring Waters, the pas de deux from the third act of Swan Lake and a choreography by the teacher Patricia Carreras.