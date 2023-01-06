Timbu, Bhutan.- The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, conveyed a congratulation message to the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution. The Bhutanese head of State extended his people’s warm congratulations to the Cuban government and people on the occasion of the […]

Timbu, Bhutan.- The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, conveyed a congratulation message to the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

The Bhutanese head of State extended his people’s warm congratulations to the Cuban government and people on the occasion of the national liberation day. He also expressed his confidence that the traditional ties of friendship, goodwill and mutual understanding between the two countries will be consolidated and strengthened in future years.

The Republic of Cuba and the Kingdom of Bhutan established official diplomatic relations on September 26, 2011, a diplomatic source said.

A benchmark in the boosting of bilateral ties was the visit of the then King Jigme Singye Wangchuck to the Caribbean country, in 1979, and his meeting with the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.