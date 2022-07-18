Havana, Cuba.- With the purpose of training students and dancers aged 13 to 35 years, the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) will begin the International Summer Workshop on Monday, whose agenda of activities will take place until August 6.

According to the Dance Department of the company, led by prima ballerina Viengsay Valdes, issues related to technique, methodology, style and interpretative concepts of the Cuban School of Ballet, as well as classes on pointe, repertoire and physical preparation, are included in the workshop.

The intensive course also offers a selection of two professional and pre-professional full-time training programs, while the agenda proposes a week especially designed for teachers, according to the entity’s website.

The artists, teachers and specialists from the BNC and the Fernando Alonso National Ballet School will be in charge of the academic calendar, while the participants will perform a final graduation show where they will show the repertoire learnt during those three weeks.

The company, founded by Alicia and Fernando Alonso on October 28, 1948, concluded this weekend a season of performances of the piece “Don Quixote,” at the Avellaneda Hall of Teatro Nacional de Cuba.