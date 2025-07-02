Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, denounced on the social network X the adoption of a new plan by the United States government that further tightens the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

In his message, the Cuban leader described the measure as an aggressive action driven by “narrow interests that are not representative of the majority” of the American people.

Díaz-Canel also warned that the objective of this policy is “to cause the greatest possible damage and suffering to the Cuban people,” although he assured that, despite the impact, “they will not break us.”

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced, on the same platform, that the U.S. Presidential Memorandum against the island “reinforces the aggression and economic blockade that punishes the entire Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development. It is criminal conduct and violates the human rights of an entire nation,” he wrote.

In a new memorandum issued this Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump updated his policy toward Cuba, issuing measures similar to those of his first term, including the implementation of a legal ban on tourism from his country to the Caribbean nation and other actions harmful to the economy.