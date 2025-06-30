Cuba to participate in International Conference on Financing for Development

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will participate in the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, which is taking place from today until July 3 in the city of Seville, Spain.

The Cuban delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman, comprises representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Investment, as well as from the Central Bank.

The discussion on financing for development originated from the long-standing request of the Group of 77 and China to address the need for a new international financial framework that caters to the needs of developing nations.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the island has been particularly attentive to these matters since their inception, recognizing their importance and impact on developing nations.