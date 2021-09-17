Havana city, Cuba.- Arbitrators and mediators were appointed to be part of the Cuban Court of International Commercial Arbitration (CCAI), an institution in charge of solving contractual or extra-contractual disputes of international nature, for the 2021-2023 period.

The CCAI is attached to the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba and has full functional independence for the development of its activity.

It is made up of 21 arbitrators, professionals of recognized prestige and experience in legal sciences in the field of international commercial relations and other specialties necessary for the solution of disputes.

The Court is in charge of solving disputes coming up in businesses, which are voluntarily brought forward by the parties.

After 58 years its foundation, the CCAI contributes to the improvement of international commercial relations and the strengthening of relations of mutual understanding and economic cooperation of national entities in their ties with foreign counterparts.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Justice Oscar Silvera, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez, and Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba President Antonio Carricarte.