Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban pavilion at the 60th International Exhibition of the Venice Biennial opens this Thursday the exhibition Curtain, by the Cuban conceptual creator Wilfredo Prieto.

The exhibition, which opens its doors at 5:00 p.m. local time in the Venetian theater Fondamenta Nuove, deals with the migratory problem on which the 60th International Biennial focuses. According to its author, it reflects not only the migration between countries, but also the mental one.

Recognized as one of the most important conceptual artists today, Wilfredo Prieto has presented individual exhibitions in Cuba in recent years, as well as in Denmark, Mexico, Italy, Portugal, the United States, France, Brazil and Türkiye, and other nations.