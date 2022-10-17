Havana, Cuba.- On the occasion of the six decades of life of the Havana Graphic Workshop, creators of that institution make up the list of the exhibition Without Borders, installed in New York, United States. The Taller Boricua in the U.S. city is hosting the exhibition signed by 76 artists, whose works showcase the quality […]

Havana, Cuba.- On the occasion of the six decades of life of the Havana Graphic Workshop, creators of that institution make up the list of the exhibition Without Borders, installed in New York, United States.

The Taller Boricua in the U.S. city is hosting the exhibition signed by 76 artists, whose works showcase the quality that distinguishes the work of the island’s institution, considered a center for training and experimentation, according to the National Council of Plastic Arts.

Curated by Nitza Tufiño, director of the gallery, and Cuban Aliosky Garcia, the exhibition is part of a series of international actions promoted by the Graphic Workshop to celebrate the Cuban Culture Day (Oct. 20).

According to the official website of the Taller Boricua, the exhibition is a panoramic sample of contemporary Cuban engraving, with pieces made in the last decade by artists of different generations.

This proposal intends to show the island’s engraving as a manifestation as expressive and contemporary as other visual arts, with a first-rate quality, marked by a variety of techniques such as woodcut, intaglio, lithography, serigraphy, collagraphy and monotype,’ the presentation of the project points out.

Likewise, the document points out that the exhibition aims at breaking down barriers, overcoming obstacles, overcoming differences of all kinds, building bridges and strengthening ties.