Djibouti, Djibouti.- A Cuban Education Ministry (MINED) delegation, led by Deputy Education Minister Marlen Triana, arrived in Djibouti on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral ties in the sector.

Upon arrival at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, the Cuban delegation was received by Mohamed Abdallah Mahyoub, Secretary General of Djibouti’s Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training, and Havana’s Ambassador to this nation, Marcelo Caballero.

The program, scheduled until July 1, includes visits to educational centers and sites of interest in this African country.

The visit results in the broad exchange between the Education ministries of Cuba and Djibouti, and the bilateral relations between their governments and peoples.

Since 2023, seven Cuban teachers (six with master’s degrees in Science and one with a PhD in Science) have been providing services to students with special needs.

This group launched a collaboration program between the two countries, based on the Framework Agreement for Cooperation and Technical Assistance in Education and Professional Training, signed in Cuba in October 2022 by Djiboutian Education Minister Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud.