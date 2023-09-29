Havana, Cuba.- A delegation from the province of Sichuan, China, exchanged today with authorities from the Cuban province of Matanzas to promote exchange opportunities in sectors such as tourism.

According to Ouyang Zehua, vice president of the Political Consultative Conference of the Chinese People of Sichuan, the Asian province stands out for its tourist benefits. Ouyang explained that the delegation is aware of Matanzas’s strong development in the sector, hence the interest in visiting it.

Ouyang highlighted that Sichuan is a paradise for the Chinese. Many spend their days off there to perform natural treatments, a practice that could be adapted in Cuba, due to the similarity in the increasing rates of elderly among its inhabitants.

During the exchange, held at the headquarters of the provincial government, the official also inquired into topics such as the bankization process that Cuba is carrying out and the procedures to promote foreign investment.