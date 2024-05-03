Share

Havana, Cuba.-The former president of Colombia, Ernesto Samper, denounced the economic and financial blockade of the United States imposed on Cuba, the effects of which he was able to verify during his recent visit to the Caribbean island.

“I returned from Cuba with my soul in suspense. What the Island is experiencing, despite the dignity and heroism of President Miguel Díaz Canel and his team, is a kind of Gaza in slow motion due to the genocidal blockade as a “country that supports terrorism” to which they have subjected it. a few insane Republican congressmen from Florida,” he wrote on his X account.

The former Colombian president arrived in Cuba last weekend to participate in the Second International Congress on Globa Inequality, the urgency of peace and development and the need for a New International Economic Order (NIEO).

During his stay in Havana, he met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who reiterated Cuba’s unrestricted support for peace in Colombia. Likewise, he recognized his efforts in favor of the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean.