The cry across the United States: Down with the blockade of Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- “Cuba is love,” was heard today in the voice of groups of emigrants and solidarity groups from the city of Miami advocating for the lifting of the U.S. blockade of the island.

Despite the heavy rain at times, the participants gathered at the Miami International Airport with signs that read: “Remove Cuba from the list of sponsors of terrorism”, “Bridges of Love”, “Down with the blockade”, while repeating slogans and calls for support for the island.

“Once again in Miami the seed of love triumphed over hate,” Cuban Roberto Yis told Prensa Latina.

Those who love and found are on the right side of history, Yis, a resident of that South Florida city, told this news agency at another time.

In the face of harassment and provocations, Cuban Americans, U.S. friends and simply people of good will joined this initiative, because “it is not about being right or left,” he said at the time.

On his Facebook page, activist Carlos Lazo said that Cuban-Americans and Americans gathered “regardless of the rain, regardless of the thunder, rejecting hate, imposing love”.

The same happened this Saturday in California, where more than 30 Cuba solidarity activists held banners at the busy farmers’ market and in front of the iconic Grand Lake Theater in Oakland.

As photojournalist Bill Hackwell recounted, many cars honked as they drove by and passersby were receptive to the literature we handed out calling for Cuba to be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, an end to the blockade and the closure of the illegal U.S. base in occupied Cuban territory at Guantanamo Bay.

Other actions also took place in the last week in Chicago (Illinois) and Minneapolis (Minnesota), while the annual meeting of the National Cuba Solidarity Network is scheduled for October 13-15 in Boston (Massachusetts).

Shortly before leaving office in January 2021, then President Donald Trump, reinserted Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, from which it was removed in 2015 by the government of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Trump adopted a policy of maximum pressure against Cuba from which his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, has not distanced himself until now.

Each action of support for Cuba reminds the current occupant of the Oval Office of his campaign commitment to reverse Trump’s cruel and failed policies.