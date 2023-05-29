The Hague, Netherlands.- Representatives of Dutch associations and friends of Cuba expressed at a meeting at the Cuban Embassy, their solidarity with the island and demanded an end to the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by Washington. The participants denounced the impact of the siege in force for more than six decades, a policy […]

The participants denounced the impact of the siege in force for more than six decades, a policy they described as unfair and unilateral and condemned the tightening of the blockade by the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and maintained by his successor in the White House, Joseph Biden.

They also pointed out the extraterritorial nature of the blockade, which affects not only the inhabitants of the Antillean nation but also businessmen, banks, and European citizens.

Solidarity groups and organizations such as Cuba Vive, Cuba Adelante, Prótesis de Mama, Etiocubanos en Holanda, and Holanda ProCuba, among others, added their voice to the rejection of the presence of the island to the unilateral list of the United States of America of countries sponsoring terrorism.

They also reiterated their commitment to the promotion of exchange and cooperation with the largest of the Antilles in the health and education sectors.

The Cuban ambassador to the Netherlands, Anet Pino, shared details of the economic and social reality of her country and illustrated the consequences of the blockade on the population.

In her speech, the diplomat also commented on the priorities of the government of the island to face the challenges, with initiatives such as the National Plan for Economic and Social Development 2030.

Pino thanked the Dutch for their solidarity and affirmed that Cuba will continue to resist aggressions without renouncing its socialist project.