Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel attends today at the Convention Center in Havana the closing session of the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and against imperialism.

The event is attended by 1,144 union leaders from 58 countries and 220 organizations, including representatives of trade union centers, solidarity movements, and political parties.

The program of the meeting includes work in three commissions that will address global unionism and workers’ struggles; the just causes of the people, and the struggles of solidarity organizations in defense of peace and the sovereignty of the people.

The event is dedicated to the centenary of the death of the leader of the world proletariat Vladimir Ilich Lenin, the legacy of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and other heroes of the Caribbean nation.

The final day was preceded by visits and tours to companies and centers of economic and social relevance in Havana and in the western province of Artemisa.