Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, through his Twitter account, thanked the expressions of solidarity and support expressed to the island at the National Meeting of the Friendship Society with Cuba in Australia. The meeting highlighted the value of unity and the role played by young Cubans to face the current challenges of their […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, through his Twitter account, thanked the expressions of solidarity and support expressed to the island at the National Meeting of the Friendship Society with Cuba in Australia.

The meeting highlighted the value of unity and the role played by young Cubans to face the current challenges of their country, according to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

On the social network, the foreign minister said that the Caribbean country is celebrating a new anniversary of the Southern Cross Brigade, an Australian initiative that for four decades has created bridges of friendship between the two peoples.

The Australia-Cuba Friendship Society and the Southern Cross Brigade were awarded in 2022 with the ICAP 60th anniversary commemorative stamp for their solidarity work in favor of the Caribbean nation for decades