Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Environment, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, participated the day before in the meeting of science authorities of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) taking place in Argentina. Through her Twitter account, she reported that during her intervention in the event she presented an update on […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Environment, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, participated the day before in the meeting of science authorities of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) taking place in Argentina.

Through her Twitter account, she reported that during her intervention in the event she presented an update on policies and initiatives to renew the commitment and role of scientific solidarity.

Perez Montoya, the head of the Caribbean delegation, said that the achievements of the island were reached despite the conditions imposed by the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the island, which prevents the development of science and the welfare of the people.

In another tweet, Pedro Pablo Prada, Cuban ambassador to the South American nation, wrote that the report on the state of science, technology, and innovation in the region was presented at the event, in which Cuba leads investment processes and results in the field, including the development of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the work program, the Cuban official held a meeting with Daniel Filmus and Juan Cabandié, Argentine Ministers of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Environment and Sustainable Development, respectively.

During the exchange, both parties expressed their interest in expanding collaboration and exchanges between the ministries of the two countries.

The representatives of the largest of the Antilles also attended the inauguration of the new National Genetic Data Bank of Argentina, which summarizes more than 35 years of studies and scientific advances.