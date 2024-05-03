FEU condemns repression by the U.S. government against university students in favor of the Palestinian cause

Havana, Cuba.- A solidarity rally will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 5 p.m., on the steps of the University of Havana — in support of the Palestinian people and in solidarity with U.S. students who are taking over universities across the United States to protest Washington’s funding of genocide in Gaza.

On Monday, the Cuban University Student Federation (FEU) issued a statement of solidarity with the cause of the Palestinian people.

The statement is translated into English:

The Cuban University Student Federation (FEU) has been forged in struggle. Before 1959, student repression was the favorite weapon of the puppet governments in Cuba subordinated to the United States.

Like the repression of the Machado and Batista dictatorships against Cuban university students, the United States government today violently breaks into universities, violates the human rights of students and criminalizes student protest.

The supposed defender of democracy and human rights, the so-called guarantors of freedom of peaceful expression and association, order their police forces to repress teachers and students who demand a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the complicity of their government with the Zionist State of Israel.

The United States government does not listen to the legitimate claim of its own people. While their students mobilize for peace, they approve billion-dollar sums to finance the genocide committed by Israel against Palestine.

The United States government should learn from the tremendous moral force of the university students who take to the streets of their own country in the name of the voices they are trying to silence in Gaza.

Our solidarity with the American students who mobilize in defense of life. Our unrestricted, total and forceful support for the Palestinian cause.

Cuban University Student Federation

Havana, May 1, 2024.