Díaz-Canel recalls the execution of eight medical students in 1871

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today recalled the pain of the homeland for the execution of eight medical students on the occasion of the 152nd anniversary of that event.

In his account on X, the president said that more than 100 years after the murder of the medical students, Cuba continues to remember them without diminishing the intensity of the suffering caused by that horrendous crime of Spanish colonialism on our Island.

“Neither a century and a half of time has been able to reduce the vileness of the crime, nor reduce the pain of the Homeland for the execution of 8 innocent people,” Diaz-Canel wrote in that social network.

“The medical students murdered by the hatred of the volunteers in 1871 will never be forgotten, Cuba Lives in its History.”