Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent condolences to the families of the victims and wishes of recovery to those injured in the road accident in Chiapas, Mexico, which took the lives of several Cuban migrants.

The president reiterated, through his account on X, that the Cuban Embassy in Mexico provides consular assistance; while urging the use of regular, safe and orderly routes to emigrate.

According to press reports, the traffic accident occurred this Sunday on the Pijijiapan-Tonalá highway section near the place known as Monte Santa Cruz on the coast of Chiapas, due to the overturning of a truck without the correct safety measures. The truck carried 26 migrants from the island, of whom 10 died and several were injured. According to preliminary reports, the casualties are women, including a minor.

Cuba coordinates through its consulate in Veracruz with the Mexican authorities to provide consular assistance required by the car accident.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who is in Mexico to participate in a meeting of the Puebla Group, expressed on the social network X his regret for the death of Cuban irregular migrants in Chiapas as a consequence of a car accident.