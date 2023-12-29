Friends of Cuba in Egypt congratulate the island on the anniversary of the triumph of its Revolution

Havana, Cuba.- The Egyptian-Cuban Friendship Association (CEFA) today congratulated the Cuban government and people on the 65th anniversary of the triumph of its Revolution and denounced the blockade imposed by the United States.

In a letter sent to the Cuban embassy in Cairo, the president of CEFA, Kamal Gaballa, reiterated the organization’s full support for the defense of the achievements of the Caribbean country since January 1, 1959.

He also highlighted the firmness of Cuban society in the face of foreign conspiracies, especially the hostile policy by the United States government. In this regard, he criticized the measures aimed at strangling that nation’s economy and the worsening of an unjust financial, commercial and economic blockade for more than sixty years.

The CEFA also thanked Cuba’s solidarity with the legitimate Arab issues, with the Palestinian cause at its center, and reaffirmed its commitment to continue promoting relations of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation between Egypt and Cuba at all levels.