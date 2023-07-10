Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated this Sunday the people and Government of the Argentine Republic, on the occasion of the 207th anniversary of its independence. “We reaffirm our willingness to continue strengthening the existing historical ties between both nations,” the Foreign Ministry also pointed out on its Twitter profile. On May […]

