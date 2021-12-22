Havana city, Cuba.- The accounts of Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and the government of the central Sancti Spiritus province of Sancti Spiritus are at the center of the second and last day of the 8th Ordinary session of the Cuban Parliament.

The report presented to the deputies by the head of government has been available on the National Assembly of People’s Power website since December 10 to enrich the process with the criteria of the citizens and provide greater transparency.

The document was previously approved by the Council of Ministers, as the exercise is part of the order established by the Constitution, which describes accountability as one of the pillars of socialist democracy.

Likewise, the government’s report of the province of Sancti Spiritus has been public since December 2. It includes the economic results of the territory, with emphasis on the food program, services to the population, and the efficient use of the budget.

In addition, it delves into the implementation of the Economic-Social Strategy at the local level and in the attention to the approaches, complaints, and petitions of the population and the main trends of dissatisfaction.

The deputies will also consider this Wednesday the necessary adjustments to the legislative schedule and the decisions taken between one and another ordinary meeting of the Parliament.