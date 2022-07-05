Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla congratulated the people and government of Venezuela on the occasion of the 211th anniversary of the signing of the Act of Independence of that nation.

In his official Twitter account, the Cuban Foreign Minister stressed that this date “marked a historic milestone in the conquest of freedom and sovereignty of Our America and constitutes today a permanent commitment to struggle”.

In that historic document, representatives of seven of the 10 provinces belonging to the then General Captaincy of Venezuela, gathered in the Santa Rosa de Lima Chapel, in the city of Caracas, declared on July 5, 1811, their independence from Spain.

With this, they established a new nation based on republican and federal principles, abolishing the monarchy under the values of equality of individuals, freedom of expression and the prohibition of censorship.

The declaration represents the first case of a Spanish colony in the Americas declaring full independence.