Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed this Tuesday that the government is addressing the problem of social vulnerability in Cuba with effort, intelligence, and creativity, a matter of high sensitivity for the Revolution.

The president stated on the social network X that since yesterday, the Permanent Commissions of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) have been debating actions to overcome the difficult moment the country is experiencing.

“Many (of these actions) depend on collective effort, intelligence, and creativity,” the head of state noted, regarding the issue that sparked analysis in this Monday’s parliamentary session, prior to the start tomorrow of the fifth session of the Cuban legislature.

“The lack of sensitivity in the approach to vulnerability is highly questionable. “The Revolution cannot leave anyone behind; that is our motto, our militant responsibility,” the Caribbean president emphasized when assessing the impact of the parliamentary debate on the issue in the National Assembly.

The Caribbean country’s parliament will continue its discussion of more than 80 issues of economic and social interest to the island this Tuesday, amid the tightening of the US government’s blockade.