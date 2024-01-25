Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, ratified today in the social network X Cuba’s commitment to guarantee free and quality education services in all education.

On the occasion of International Education Day, Rodríguez recalled that education is a fundamental human right for all people.

Regarding the date, the Ministry of Higher Education reiterated the responsibility of the National Education System in the training of new generations throughout their lives.

Cuba ensures education as a right for all citizens, as stated in article 51 of chapter 7 of the Constitution of the Republic.

This right is guaranteed by the extensive and free system of schools, semi-boarding schools, boarding schools and scholarships, in all types and levels of education. Because school material is free, each child and young person, whatever the economic situation of their family, has the opportunity to pursue studies in accordance with their aptitudes, social demands and the needs of economic-social development.

Every January 24, International Education Day is celebrated, a date proclaimed by the United Nations Organization with the aim of raising awareness among the world’s population about the importance of education to achieve the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.