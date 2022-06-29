Paris, France.- Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Education, Cira Piñeiro, reiterated today at Unesco the island’s commitment to inclusive and quality education, which she considered a priority since the triumph of the Revolution.

Our message at this pre-summit on education is one of commitment, of continuing to make progress in the fulfillment of the goals of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, particularly number four, which refers to achieving quality education for all, she said in statements to Prensa Latina.

Piñeiro heads the Cuban delegation to the forum that is in session in this capital from June 28 to 30, a prelude to the education summit convened by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for September 19 in New York, in the context of the high-level segment of the General Assembly.

According to the first deputy minister, since the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959, the Caribbean island established a free and inclusive education system, the seed of its current successes in the sector.

Today we can say that in Cuba we have practically met the goals reflected in the 2030 Agenda, but we are not satisfied and we continue working to raise education quality, she said.

Based on this vision, she added, we assumed Unesco’s proposal to carry out a national consultation on key issues ranging from inclusive and quality education and teacher training up to the use of information and communication technologies.

Another issue to be analyzed is financing, which in our country represents a great challenge, given the impact of the blockade imposed on us by the United States, an aggressive policy that affects, but without stopping us in our development goals, she stressed.