Díaz-Canel makes an official visit to Russia to address priorities of the bilateral agenda

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, left this Monday afternoon for the Russian Federation on an official visit, to address priorities of the bilateral agenda.

According to the information disseminated by the Presidency of the Republic through social network X, Díaz-Canel will also attend the military parade and other commemorative activities for the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, thus responding to an invitation extended by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

During his stay in Moscow, the Cuban president will carry out a busy program between May 7th and 9th, which will include meetings with the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and other leaders of that country.